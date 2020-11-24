Community leaders remain grateful during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is making it hard for many families to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, but local leaders are remaining grateful during this challenging time.
Lauderdale County School District Superintendent John-Mark Cain said he’s thankful for those who’ve stepped up during the pandemic.
“Our first responders, doctors, teachers, and so many others have tried their best to serve others, and I can think of no other higher blessing,” he said. “I’m so thankful to all who have simply put the needs of others before self this year.”
Meridian Freedom Project Executive Director Adrian Cross said she's grateful she’s able to serve her community.
“I’m thankful to be alive and being able to love my family and the community,” she said.
That sentiment was echoed by Meridian Community College President Tom Huebner.
“After my heart attack and surgery last year, I’m thankful to make it through the year healthy and grateful to continue serving the community,” he said.
“I’m thankful that our faculty staff and students have been so flexible and have worked so hard through the pandemic,” Huebner added.
Meridian Police Chief Chris Read said he’s thankful for his family and his faith in God.
Terry Dale Cruse, associate vice president and head of campus at MSU-Meridian, said he’s also thankful for his family, especially his daughters.
“Additionally, I’m grateful for the way events surrounding the pandemic have refocused me on aspects of life that are most important,” he said.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said he’s grateful he has a job he enjoys.
“I love my job because every day is an adventure,” he said.
Meridian Public School District Superintendent Amy Carter said she’s thankful for the teachers and support staff who continue to work hard during the pandemic.
She’s also grateful for how the community has rallied around the district this year.
“I’m further thankful for how challenges are blessings in disguise and opportunities for us to become greater servants to our calling as educators,” she said.
