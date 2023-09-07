Community leaders, health professionals and others are invited to attend as Together for Hope and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network partner to hose free health summits throughout the state.
The summits will begin each day at 9:30 am and conclude at 2 p.m. Each day will feature several panels and presentations but with a dualistic goal of sharing resources but also listening to the concerns of the communities.
Topics will include resources available at the community level from providers such as county health departments, community health centers, and other resources. Policy issues will include Medicaid expansion, the health of community hospitals, navigation of health systems, health literacy, health data, patient access and trust, and social determinants of health.
Meridian’s health summit is set to take place Sept. 21 at The Copeland Center in downtown Meridian.
Other summits include:
•Aberdeen on Sept. 20;
•Cleveland on Oct. 5;
•Natchez on Oct. 19; and,
•Jackson on Oct. 26.
For more information or to register for an upcoming event, visit eventcreate.com/e/tfbhealth.
