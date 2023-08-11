Members of the Community Foundation of East Mississippi and United Way of East Mississippi met with representatives of the Stronger Together Foundation on Friday as the veteran-focused nonprofit donated a U.S. Flag to the two organizations.
Mike Couch, president of the Stronger Together Foundation, said the group wanted to do something positive for the community. Too often, only the bad news gets through, he said, and donating the flag to the Community Foundation and United Way is a way to have something good happen in the community.
Friday’s flag donation, however, is just the beginning, Couch said. The Stronger Together Foundation plans to donate an American flag to a local business each month moving forward, he said.
“We plan to do one a month and maybe instill a little patriotism back in the community and let people take pride in it, plus give back to the businesses that give to us,” he said.
The Stronger Together Foundation, which was formed in 2021 to bring awareness and resources to combat the epidemic of suicides among U.S. military veterans, has benefitted from the support of the business community, and donating the flags will help bring those businesses, as well as the nonprofit, some positive publicity while fostering a sense of community, Couch said.
“It was just a perfect team up with United Way and the Community Foundation and present the first flag to them and let it fly over the United Way building and Community Foundation,” he said. “It was perfect.”
Kym Parnell, executive director of the United Way of East Mississippi, said her organization, which shares a building and works closely with the Community Foundation of East Mississippi, was proud to be the first recipient of a flag from the Stronger Together Foundation.
“Our veterans have done so much for us, and it’s time for us to be able to do everything we can to have life regular for them and make things great on this side of them serving,” she said. “We’re humbled and grateful for all they’ve done for our country and even more humbled and grateful to be the recipient of a flag from Stronger Together.’
Community Foundation of East Mississippi Executive Director Christin Waters said the Foundation is always honored to be able to bring awareness and support to veterans and veteran’s issues. Military service members sacrifice a lot to protect the freedoms Meridian citizens exercise everyday, she said, and it’s important to seize on opportunities to give back.
For more information about the Stronger Together Foundation or to have a business added to the list to receive a flag, visit strongertogetherfoundation.org.
Visit uwem.org for more information about the United Way of East Mississippi. More information about the Community Foundation of East Mississippi can be found at cfem.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.