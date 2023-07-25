City officials, business leaders and members of the community gathered at the Copeland Center on Fourth Street Monday afternoon as the business officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The center, owned by entrepreneur Jimmy Copeland, is a former warehouse which has been fully renovated into a multipurpose event venue. The 11,300 square foot venue features multiple rooms including a foyer or reception area, event rooms or offices, a kitchen and a large ballroom or conference room.
Copeland said he wanted to thank all of the people who helped turn the Copeland Center from an idea into a reality. A lot of time and hard work has gone into the building, he said, and Monday’s ribbon cutting was the time to reap the rewards of that labor.
“If I can say anything to somebody aspiring to be an entrepreneur it’s that you have to plant the seed,” he said. “Once you plant the seed, you can’t expect to eat the next day.”
Like a seed, Copeland said, projects like the Copeland Center need to be nurtured. At first, it looks like nothing is happening as roots grow beneath the surface. Then the plant begins to break through and grow. Projects, like plants, must be cared for to ensure they have the right environment to grow big and strong, he said.
Finally, after many weeks or months of perseverance, it is finally time to harvest the fruit, Copeland said.
“It’s going to take some time to get through, but you’ve got to stick with it,” he said.
Meridian City Councilwoman Ty Bell Lindsey said she was in awe of what Copeland and his wife had created in the Copeland Center. What the Copelands were able to do with the space, she said, was an example for other entrepreneurs and community leaders in Meridian to follow.
“I am in awe of everything you all touch,” she said.
Community Development Director Craig Hitt said the city appreciates the investment the Copelands are making in Meridian. In addition to the Copeland Center, the family’s company, Copeland Holdings, also owns the food truck park on Fifth Street, The Ruins, a former event venue on 25th Avenue, and other properties throughout Meridian.
“You are transforming this part of town, and we appreciate what you’re doing and what you have done,” he said.
For more information about The Copeland Center or booking information, call 601-692-3555. It is located at 2501 Fourth Street.
