The clock is ticking down the days of another school year and, as a result, colleges and schools in Lauderdale County are holding commencement ceremonies beginning this week and continuing throughout the month.
Here are the details of when and where graduation ceremonies will be held so make plans accordingly.
Mississippi State University-Meridian will kick off graduation celebrations with its spring commencement slated for 10 a.m. Thursday at the MSU Riley Center in downtown Meridian. Altogether, 204 students will receive their diplomas at the ceremony, including the inaugural class of 19 Physician Assistant (PA) Studies students, nine honor graduates, eight Riley Scholars and one Stephen D. Lee Scholar. On Wednesday night, MSU-Meridian will host a graduation recognition dinner for the PA students, which will include the graduate long white coat robing as well as recognition of the preceptors, Pi Alpha honor society inductees and the recitation of the PA Oath.
Meridian Community College will host its spring commencement in three ceremonies Friday, all at the Evangel Temple. Students enrolled in Career and Technical Education programs will receive their degrees at 11 a.m. with university transfer students set to graduate at 3 p.m. The Associate Degree Nursing program will hold its pinning ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Evangel Temple.
Also on Friday, Lamar High School will host its commencement ceremony at 2 p.m. at the MSU Riley Center.
Lauderdale County’s four high schools will host graduate ceremonies the week of May 15 through May 19. All ceremonies will take place at 8 p.m. on the respective school’s football field.
West Lauderdale will kick off graduation week with its commencement ceremony set for Monday, May 15, followed by Southeast High School on Tuesday, May 16. Graduation at Northeast High School will take place on Thursday, May 18, and Clarkdale High School’s commencement is slated for Friday, May 19.
Russell Christian Academy will host its commencement at 6 p.m. Monday, May 15, in the Russell Baptist Church Worship Center.
Meridian High School will close out the graduation season with its commencement set to take place at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 25, in Ray Stadium on the high school campus.
