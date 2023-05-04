Code Enforcement regulates City’s codes and ordinances

Although junk or abandoned vehicles and sewer or septic system failures are common violations handled by the City of Meridian’s Code Enforcement Division, the duties and responsibilities of the department vary from day to day.
A division of the Department of Community Development, Code Enforcement’s purpose and goal is to regulate and enforce the codes and ordinances adopted by the City of Meridian, maintain the aesthetic value of all properties, establish a standard of property maintenance and enhance the quality of life for Meridian citizens.
“In short, Code Enforcement protects the community by regulating entities that are breaking laws and city ordinances,” Code Enforcement Manager Terrell Thompson said.
Keeping properties maintained and up to code not only helps the community look better, it also improves property values. Dilapidated properties can also pose health hazards to the surrounding residents, so minimizing the number of properties that are allowed to deteriorate contributes to the community’s overall health.
Code Enforcement investigates complaints or concerns from city residents through phone calls, emails or direct communication. Code Enforcement officers observe issues that may be violations while on patrol in each of the city’s five wards. The other employees, divisions or departments within the City of Meridian also report potential violations to Code Enforcement officers when necessary.
“Our directive is to inspect the issues brought to our attention to determine whether a property maintenance or ordinance violation exists,” Thompson said.
Property maintenance violations include:
•Abandoned buildings or structures, dilapidated buildings (broken windows, holes in roof, missing doors, or any needs requiring major repair).
•Trash, litter, and debris scattered throughout the yard.
•Old, unused appliances or furniture in the yard or carport, or on the porch of a house or property.
•Inoperable, discarded equipment, tools, or buckets scattered on a property.
•Vehicles that appear to be inoperable or abandoned on public or private property.
•Leaking sewer lines or plumbing fixtures.
•Grass or weeds in excess of 12 inches on lawns or vacant lots
Inspections are conducted by a Code Enforcement officer, a sworn-in inspector and investigator employed by a city or county who specializes in the prevention, detection and enforcement of violations of laws. The officer ensures that businesses and people are in compliance with public health, safety, building standards and other concerns.
“For example, on a daily basis, a Code Enforcement officer could find themselves performing inspections, carrying out routine duties in support of a city’s community compliance program, enforcing vendor permits, and responding to citizen inquiries or complaints,” Thompson explained.
If it is determined a violation exists, one of several actions may be administered. Code enforcement officers can choose to issue a notice of violation or issue a citation if the violation has not been corrected. Cases can also be referred to environmental court, where potential fines and penalties can be levied for failure to comply with the city’s codes.
Each Code Enforcement officer is assigned a Ward to oversee. They are James Lewis, Ward 2; Russell Wright, Ward 3; Keith Trayal, Ward 5; and Thompson, who oversees Ward 1 and Ward 4.
To report complaints or concerns regarding property maintenance or ordinance violations, call the Code Enforcement Division at 601-485-1905 or email codeenforcement@meridianms.org.
