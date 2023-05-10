A group of young adults from the Meridian Housing Authority’s Youth Build program know a lot more about how checking accounts work and the importance of having a good credit history as the result of an eight-week financial literacy class taught by officials with Citizens National Bank.
The young people, ages 16 to 24, received certificates for completing the financial education course earlier this week during a celebratory lunch and tour of the bank’s downtown Meridian facility.
“This is kind of a wrap up of the class, so we wanted to invite them in and show them around, see the bank, see the different departments and have a celebration for them,” said Neil Henry, Meridian regional president of Citizens National Bank.
Henry, along with the bank’s community development director, Tra Alford, and community development officer ,Tyeisha Smith, conducted the one-hour classes once a week for the past two months.
Among the topics covered were budgeting, the difference between checking and savings accounts, using credit wisely, building a credit score, the dangers of debt, investments and retirement, and the difference between a bank card and mobile payment services, such as Cash App.
“In school, they don’t teach you, like, how you are supposed to write a check and budget,” said Youth Build participant Selena Steele. This program “actually teaches us how to manage our money, budget our money and save our money. Having people who actually want to talk to us and motivate us to do better, I really enjoyed it.”
Her sister, Sigorney Steele, who is also participating in the program, said they have learned things like the importance of saving and budgeting and not rushing “to splurge” on something if you cannot really afford it.
Henry said the bank designed the program specifically for the young people based on what Youth Build program leaders wanted them to learn as important life skills.
“So many young people don’t know how to manage finances, so we talked about how important it is to know this going into their adulthood,” Henry said. “We talked about being smart with your money and how serious things like your credit score are and how it can help you get a head start in life by doing these things.”
Youth Build is a national program aimed at helping young people who aspire to improve their lives by helping them obtain education and employment skills and prepare for future careers.
The Meridian Housing Authority received a $1.5 million Youth Build grant to implement the program locally and to provide educational opportunities and skills training to at-risk youth in the community. The aim is to help these young people learn construction, trades or employable skills, complete their GED if needed, teach them about financial stability and explore career options.
“We are hoping our Youth Build program will have positive results on these young people’s lives,” said MHA’s Youth Build project director Gretchen Luvene.
“We are helping them to pursue a second chance at getting an education and learning skills that will prepare them for a real job in the workforce,” she said.
Participants receive a stipend while taking part in the program.
An important lesson Sigorney Steele said she has learned from Youth Build is that everyone has the opportunity to start over.
“There’s always a second chance. Don’t ever think you ain’t got a second chance. If you want to do more, just try,” she said.
