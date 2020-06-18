A cluster of COVID-19 cases has been reported in the City of Oxford, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said during a Thursday news conference.
Oxford, located in Lafayette County, is home to the University of Mississippi.
Hobbs cited gatherings such as fraternity activities for the spike in cases, and encouraged the public to follow social distancing guidelines.
He said the major sources of the outbreaks have been summer fraternity rush parties where 81% of the attendees are between 18 and 24.
“Wear masks and social distance,” Hobbs said. “Please, everyone follow the rules and be careful.”
As of Tuesday, 209 COVID-19 cases and four deaths had been reported in Lafayette County.
The state's daily report of COVID-19 cases was delayed Thursday due to technical problems.
The Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency is distributing free masks to places of worship located in the county, according to LEMA Director Odie Barrett.
Those interested in receiving masks should email lema@lauderdalecounty.org with the name, location and size of the congregation.
Places of worship within the city of Meridian should contact city hall, Barrett said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
