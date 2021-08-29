Schools and other agencies in East Mississippi are announcing closures as Hurricane Ida continues to move inland.

All schools, offices and departments in the Meridian Public School District will be closed Monday, Aug. 30. All extracurricular activities and practices are also canceled.

All classes and afterschool events for the Lauderdale County School District are canceled Monday.

Meridian Community College will be closed Monday. All events and activities will be canceled.

Mississippi State University (all campuses including MSU-Meridian) will move to emergency operations for Monday with all classes and activities cancelled.

Lamar School is closed Monday.

St. Patrick School is closed Monday.

Russell Christian Academy, RCA Preschool, and Potter’s Wheel Daycare will be closed Monday.

NAS Meridian has suspended operations for Monday. Mission Essential Personnel to support Fire, Security, Public Works, Emergency Management, Air Operations, and Galley essential operations will report as directed by supervisor.

All Tribal Government offices and Choctaw Tribal Schools are closed Monday.

The East Central Community College campus and all offices will be closed Monday. Classes will meet virtually. All events and activities are postponed. The Meet the Warriors preseason pep rally scheduled for Monday has been rescheduled for Monday, September 13, at 7 p.m.

Newton Municipal Schools and offices will be closed on Monday.

Newton County Schools are closed Monday.

Enterprise schools are closed Monday.

All schools and offices in the Neshoba County School District will be closed Monday.

The Union Public School District is closed Monday.

Quitman School District will be closed Monday.

The storm is expected to produce heavy rainfall through Monday across the central Gulf Coast from southeastern Louisiana and coastal Mississippi to far southwestern Alabama, according to FEMA.