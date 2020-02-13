Cleanup cost from tornado in Lauderdale County passes $300K

An EF2 tornado that struck Lauderdale County on Feb. 5 cost more than $300,000 to clean up, the county's emergency manager said Thursday.
The amount does not include individual homes affected by the storm.
Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency Director Odie Barrett said the county qualifies for a local declaration of emergency which will allow it to apply for federal help to reimburse some of what was spent to clean up.
If the damage from all the counties in the path of the tornado reaches $4.5 million, Lauderdale County may qualify for help from a state declaration, Barrett said.
He said the storm impacted the communities of Meehan, Zero, Causeyville, Vimville and Southeast, and brought down trees and power lines.
