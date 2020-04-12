The National Weather Service in Jackson confirmed a tornado touched down around 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the Sable community in Clarke County nine miles south of Meridian.
Two people were hurt in the storm near Stonewall on County Road 320 and went to a Meridian hospital, according to Clarke County Emergency Management Director Eddie Ivy.
Their conditions were not immediately available.
The worst damage appeared to have occurred in Pachuta and between Stonewall and Enterprise on County Road 320 near Long’s Fish Camp, Ivy said.
By 7 p.m., crews were clearing debris to access homes and trying to determine the number of structures with damage, but Ivy estimated more than ten were affected.
The county road department, road departments in Pachuta, Enterprise and Stonewall, the Mississippi Department of Transportation, East Mississippi Electric Power Association and Mississippi Power responded, Ivy said.
He said the National Weather Service would have to confirm whether a tornado touched down, but he had received reports of rotation.
Odie Barrett, director of the Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency, said the storm knocked down trees and destroyed a shop, but no one was injured.
Mississippi Power reported 1497 outages in east Mississippi at 9:15 p.m., while EMEPA reported 2907 outages.
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency director Greg Michel said one person killed was in Walthall County, two were killed in Lawrence County and three were killed in Jefferson Davis County. All three counties are more than an hour's drive south of Jackson, near the Louisiana state line.
The Associated Press contributed reporting.
