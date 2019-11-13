Clarke County rallies around investigator after house fire

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is asking for some help after one of their own lost everything in a fire early Wednesday morning.
Clarke County Sheriff’s Investigator Gary Kelly, who has more than 20 years of service with the department, lost his mobile home in Pachuta in the blaze, said Barry White, the office's chief deputy.
White said Kelly was asleep when the fire broke out and escaped with only his clothes. Kelly was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and released Wednesday afternoon, White said.
The fire destroyed the home and Kelly's belongings, including prized photos of his parents and grandparents. A door frame was the only thing that remained after the fire, White said.
White said Kelly was the only person who lived in the home, but has family in the Pachuta area.
White, who started his career with the sheriff's department around the same time as Kelly, described his colleague as caring and humble.
“He would give you the clothes off his back,” White said.
White said Kelly is appreciative of the community's support following the tragedy.
Those who want to help Kelly can bring a gift card or monetary donation from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office at 444 West Donald St. in Quitman.
The fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal's Office, White said.
