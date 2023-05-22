Clarkdale High School hosted its commencement Friday night at The Evangel Temple, closing out a week of graduation ceremonies at Lauderdale County School District’s four high schools.
Altogether, 66 seniors received their diplomas during the ceremony, which was moved from the school’s football field due to the threat of rain.
The seniors excitedly prepared for their academic procession by listening as English teacher and senior sponsor Julie Rawson read back goals each had written at the beginning of the school year. There were lots of academic goals set and met by several of the seniors. However, the most popular goal among the senior boys, voiced back at the start of the school year, was to beat Enterprise High School in football, which the Clarkdale Bulldogs did last fall for the first time in 17 years.
Valedictorian for the 2023 senior class was Brooke Boldin, and Avrie Boles was salutatorian.
