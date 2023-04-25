The Meridian City Council has inked a contract with Waste Pro to clear limbs, trees and other debris leftover from March storms from the city rights-of-ways.
Under the new agreement, the city will pay Waste Pro $300 per load in addition to the fees charged by the landfill to dispose of the materials. Costs will be paid for out of the Public Safety Department’s $144,000 disaster recovery funds.
Although his is willing to help where he can, Waste Pro Site Manager Stan Stewart said he will not be able to provide a quick solution.
“On the evenings when I can help, I don’t mind helping, but if you all are wanting it picked up in a timely manner, like if you all said you wanted it picked up by May 1, I’m not the person who can do that,” he said.
Stewart said retirements and mechanical issues have reduced his workforce from five to three trucks until more employees can be hired and trained. For safety and per Department of Transportation regulations, he said, employees are limited to a maximum of 59 hours per week or 12 hours per day.
Depending on the day and how much garbage residents put out, Stewart said his workers may or may not have time to make a storm debris run after their regular routes. Waste Pro may be able to pick up a load of debris here and there, but with a diminished workforce, he said he can’t promise debris pickup will be done by a certain day.
Public Works Director David Hodge said the city’s tree crews can also lend a hand to supplement Waste Pro’s efforts. The tree crews, he said, are normally busy trimming and cutting overhead branches, but the manpower and equipment can be put to use clearing storm debris.
City trucks are also able to carry more weight than Waste Pro’s equipment, which can make it easier to cart off some of the larger pieces of debris. Stewart said the $300 would be for a full load, either by capacity or weight, but coordinating with the city’s crews would also be needed.
If the city choses to go that route, Hodge said his department will need to request additional overtime funding from the City Council.
The council is also beginning the search for additional storm debris removal resources with a request for qualifications (RFQ) being developed for publication. Under the RFQ, contractors will need to show they have the required insurance and workman’s compensation policies set up and have the ability to handle the large storm debris.
City Attorney Will Simmons said the RFQ for storm debris removal is an idea he and Hodge have discussed as an annual thing. By having a list of pre-authorized contractors, he said the city will be better prepared to respond to severe weather events.
The RFQ process will take at least three weeks before the city can begin reviewing the documents sent in by contractors. Moving forward, Simmons said the city can plan to have a list of qualified contractors in place year-round to avoid future delays.
Regardless of who does the work, Hodge said debris from March 26 storms is still sitting in residents’ yards and needs to be cleared.
“It’s been almost a month,” he said. “We’ve got to start picking up storm debris.”
