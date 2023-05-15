Meridian residents will have an opportunity to hear from the experts as the city plans to host a Consent Decree Town Hall.
At the meeting, which will be held Tuesday, May 23, from 5-6:30 p.m., at the City Hall Conference Room, which is located on the third floor, members of the public will hear from the experts about where the city stands and what more needs to be done to comply with the federal consent order.
In August 2019, a Sewer Consent Decree Order was issued by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the state's Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ).
The Town Hall Meeting will have a come-and-go format, with key city staff and consultants from Waggoner Engineering Inc. presenting information and answering questions about the various aspects and ongoing projects related to the sewer consent decree.
"These include wastewater collection and transmission system improvements, wastewater treatment plant improvements, capacity -management-operations-maintenance (CMOM) improvements, program management, and mandatory reporting requirements," Waggoner Program Manager David Ruhl said.
There also will be a discussion of financial pursuits undertaken to subsidize the City of Meridian's financial commitments for improvements, Ruhl said.
A short presentation will begin at 5:45 p.m.
A sign-in sheet, suggestion box\ and program pamphlet will be available.
