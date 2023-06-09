City to celebrate Juneteenth with four days of events

Meridian will commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S. with a celebration of local African Americans’ contributions toward a more equitable future, plus empowering and engaging activities for everyone.
Set for June 16-19, this year’s 21st Annual Juneteenth Heritage Festival will feature a Black Business Expo at The MAX, a KidZone at the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian, a live music concert and fireworks at City Hall Lawn and a gospel celebration at the Temple Theatre. The four-day celebration will culminate with a program recognizing the 2023 Trailblazers Honorees and a presentation of the play “Freedom Day” by Nostalgic Music Productions.
“This is the 21st Annual Juneteenth Heritage Festival and each year has seen growth from our citizens and surrounding counties,” Community Development Cultural Affairs Coordinator Terrence Davis said.
“To know that Juneteenth has been proclaimed a federal holiday is a great accomplishment and shows how far our country has come,” Davis said. “Meridian has always provided great entertainment during the Juneteenth celebration — artists from different genres have graced the stage to give a variety of music to those in attendance. Juneteenth Festival provides something for everyone.”
Admission is free to all events.
What is Juneteenth
Juneteenth marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The Union troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday. On June 17, 2021, Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday.
Confederate General Robert E. Lee had surrendered at Appomattox Court House two months earlier in Virginia, but slavery had remained relatively unaffected in Texas – until U.S. General Gordan Granger stood on Texas soil and read General Orders No. 3:
“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”
Meridian’s celebration
The City of Meridian has partnered with several local entities for the 21st Annual Juneteenth Heritage Festival: Citizens National Bank, Hair Queen Beauty Meridian, the Charles L. Young Sr. Foundation, The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience, Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian and the Temple Theatre.
“We are excited about our partnerships with local businesses and other facilities,” Davis said. “Their support plays a significant role in educating the community about the importance of Juneteenth.”
The City’s four-day festival will include:
• Friday, June 16: Black Business Expo, from 6-10 p.m., The MAX. A showcase of black businesses showcasing their products and services. Event sponsor Citizens National Bank will provide information about business development opportunities for black-owned businesses.
Hosted by Jatara Smith, the day event also will feature music by DJ Tech, plus performances by Nspire, Mz Dria, Carolyn Staten, Mr. Rogers aka “J Money,” and Vibe Tribe. Vendors also will be available.
• Saturday, June 17: KidZone, from 1-4 p.m., Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian. Face painting, chalk art, cultural dance and color from local artist BreJenn Allen’s coloring book will be among the offerings. Children must be accompanied by an adult to enter. Limited tickets will be issued on the day of the event. Sponsored by Hair Queen Beauty Meridian and the Charles L. Young Sr. Foundation.
• Saturday, June 17: Live music entertainment from 6-10 p.m., City Hall Lawn. Featuring performances by Breeze, K.O. Soul, Stan Butler, West Love, Larry Johnson and Starz. A fireworks presentation will begin at 10 p.m. No coolers, bags or backpacks or outside beverages. Security will be strictly enforced.
• Sunday, June 18: Gospel Celebration, Temple Theater; doors open at 5 p.m., show time is 6 p.m. The evening will include performances by the Rev. Kajsa Cole, The McDonald Sisters, the Rev. Kevin Temple, Michelle Black, Lynn Dixon, the Rev. Darius Thames, the Rev. Daniel Cooley, the Rev. Marvin Brown, the Rev. Gary Houston, the Rev. Victor Boyd and the Rev. Myron Hairston.
A special tribute to the late Rev. Dr. Charles Johnson, who served as pastor of Fitkins Memorial Church of the Nazarene for 61 years, also will be presented.
• Monday, June 19 (Juneteenth): 2023 Trailblazers Ceremony, 6 p.m., Temple Theatre. This year’s honorees are:
- Eric F. Young, who hosted Meridian’s first Juneteenth celebration in the 1980s, as well as established the Fifth Street Jubilee.
- Robert Kennedy, CEO and co-owner of Berry & Gardner Funeral Home. Established in 1882, the family-owned funeral home was inducted into the African-American Funeral Hall of Fame in 2010 by the 100 Black Women of Funeral Service and has earned the distinction as the oldest Black funeral home in Mississippi and one of the oldest in the nation.
- Benny Dubose, the City of Meridian’s first African-American police chief. Dubose served as chief from 2002-2009 and again from 2014-2020.
The program will also include the presentation of “Freedom Day,” a play by Randy Ferino of Nostalgic Musiq Productions.
