The Meridian City Council voted Tuesday to sell the former police station to a developer for $35,000.
Community Development Director Laura Carmichael said local contractor Greg Creel plans to develop the building on Sixth Street to fit the footprint for downtown Meridian.
Carmichael told the city council that the city received an appraisal showing $35,000 was representative of the building's fair market value.
It's not clear how the building will be used.
Last fall, real estate broker Van Lewis expressed interest in using the property as an assisted living facility, but that plan did not move forward.
The city council voted to sell the old police station in March 2018, but John Purdy, the owner of Threefoot Brewing, later decided not to pursue the $45,000 purchase of the building, citing ongoing litigation against the city.
Carmichael said the city advertised that the building was for sale through the city's website, Facebook page, and a sign in front of the building.
The agreement includes a clause that would return the building to city ownership if development does not occur within two years, according to Mayor Percy Bland.
“We're just looking forward to the old police station complementing some of the other projects that we have going on,” Bland said in an update on Facebook Tuesday.
Architect Jerry Hobgood, who worked on the building in 1974, said that he was excited to learn the former police station would not just deteriorate.
Hobgood said he was partners with the building’s original architect, Chris Risher.
“I hope that the building is restored to its original grandeur,” Hobgood said. “His legacy should be handled with the greatest respect.”
