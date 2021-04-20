The city of Meridian has issued a boil water notice for an area in the southwestern part of the city.
Customers in this area should boil their water for a least a minute before drinking.
QUITMAN [ndash] Graveside services for Mr. Jerry Robinson are Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Pachuta. Viewing: Wednesday, April 21, from 6-7 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home, Quitman.
Services for Caroline Butler Wilson will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Mediator on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., with Father Morris Thompson officiating. Burial will be in Gumlog Cemetery with James F. Webb Funeral Home in charge of arran…
Graveside services for Mr. James Ludgood Sr. will be Monday, April 19, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Newton. Viewing: Sunday, April 18, from 4-5 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.
