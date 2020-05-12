The City of Meridian has issued a boil water alert for approximately 3,400 customers from 20th Street South to the city limits to 38th Avenue West to the city limits serviced by the city.
The alert also includes other individuals in or around the area who have lost pressure.
Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health of a pressure loss due to a line break. When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water. Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise.
Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed. Citizens will be notified via Public Service Announcement or can call 601-485-1975.
