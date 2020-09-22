Meridian residents won’t see higher property taxes under a proposed $35.7 million city budget for fiscal year 2020-21.
The city council on Tuesday approved the millage rate and is expected to vote on the budget at a meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
The new fiscal year starts on Oct. 1.
On the revenue side, about $13.7 million of the proposed budget is expected to come from sales tax, according to the city.
Gross sales tax revenues are relatively stable despite the COVID-19 pandemic, city leaders said last week. Compared to this time last year, gross sales tax revenues are down less than 1 percent, according to Mayor Percy Bland.
Other revenue in the budget will come from other taxes; licenses and permits; charges for services such as garbage collection; and fines and forfeitures.
About $12.7 million in revenue will come from a tax levy, according to numbers provided by the city.
On the expenditure side of the proposed budget, about $3.6 million is allocated for general government.
The finance and records department will see about $3.5 million, which includes funds for the municipal election next year, according to Chief Financial Officer Brandye S. Latimer.
Community development will see about $1.7 million, which includes funds for demolition of vacant homes, Latimer said.
About $2.6 million is budgeted for parks and recreation and public works will see an allocation of about $7.2 million.
The police department will run on a budget of about $9.2 million, while the fire department’s budget will be about $7.7 million.
A millage increase is not included in the budget, meaning citizens will not pay more in taxes on homes, automobile tags, utilities, business fixtures and equipment and rental real property, unless the assessed value of their property has increased for fiscal year 2021.
