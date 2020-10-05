The City of Meridian's administration is backing off a plan to present a candidate for police chief to the city council.
Leaders were expected to recommend former Yazoo City Police Chief Ronald Sampson to the council on Tuesday.
“We've done background research and consulted with the city council and decided not to proceed with the candidate," Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly said Monday.
Since former police Chief Benny Dubose resigned in January, the department has been without a permanent leader. Interim Chief Lewis Robbins resigned in April and interim Chief Charles Coleman resigned in July. Lt. Patrick Gale has been serving as acting chief.
The move comes after issues in Sampson's past were brought to the attention of city leaders, but Kelly would not elaborate on what those issues were.
Sampson served as police chief in Yazoo City until May, when the board of aldermen voted 3-2 not to reappoint him, according to the city's meeting minutes.
Kelly said the search for a permanent chief is ongoing.
