City makes plans to remember slain officer

As the one year anniversary of the death of Meridian police officer Kennis Croom approaches, the City of Meridian and Meridian Police Department are making plans to remember the slain officer and celebrate his legacy.
Croom was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call on June 9, 2022.
Earlier this year the Meridian City Council voted to name a section of E street between 22nd and 23rd avenues, which runs past the police station, in Croom’s honor. A short ceremony unveiling the newly named street is set for 10 a.m. on June 9.
A reception will follow immediately after at The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience.
Residents can also show their support by purchasing an Officer Kennis Croom Memorial T-shirt through The Croom Foundation, a nonprofit run by the Croom family that helps at-risk youth. Proceeds from the shirts will go to a scholarship fund set up in Croom’s name.
A form to purchase the shirts can be found online at thecroomfoundation.com.
Detective Chanetta Stevens said residents who purchase the memorial shirts are encouraged to wear them on June 9 to remember and recognize Croom’s service and sacrifice to the community.
