A plan to illuminate downtown Meridian with strings of lights is coming together after the City Council on Tuesday signaled it would support the attraction.
The lights, which will be hung across Fifth Street between 22nd and 23rd avenues, are expected to add to both the safety and ambiance of nightlife downtown.
Meridian Main Street Director Matt Schanrock, who first brought up the idea of string lights, said the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors had pledged $5,000 in support of the project, and he is hoping the city would match that investment.
“If you guys can do that, that gets me really close to that final number,” he said.
The total cost for the lights is estimated at about $20,000, which is being raised from both public and private businesses in the downtown area. Additionally, Schanrock said he had spoken with Mississippi State University and other nearby property owners, and they have all expressed support for the string lights project.
Councilman George Thomas said old pictures of downtown show Fifth Street previously had string lights 40 to 50 years ago. They looked good, he said, but what happened to them was not clear.
Mayor Jimmie Smith said supporting the lights or not was the council’s decision, but his recommendation is to make sure Meridian Fire Department has been consulted before the lights go up. The lights need to be installed high enough that emergency vehicles can still get through if necessary.
Councilman Dwayne Davis said the deadline for contribution requests for the upcoming budget year has already passed.
However, Meridian Main Street falls under the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation, which requests funds annually, Council President Joe Norwood Jr. said. The council could vote to have the $5,000 come from that, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.