Long-awaited improvements to North Hills Street are in the works after the City of Meridian received word it will have just shy of $7 million to work on the road.
The city was notified in June that its application for the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE grant, had been selected for funding. The grant, which will provide $3.5 million, will pay for engineering and design portions of a greater overhaul of North Hills, which has become one of the city’s heavily trafficked arteries.
In a meeting Tuesday, Public Works Director David Hodge said RAISE grants are highly competitive, and receiving funding at all was a significant achievement. The grant, he said, will cover engineering and design of the entire stretch from Highway 19 to the city limits near Newell Road.
The next step in the grant process will be to execute a memorandum of understanding, which will be an agreement outlining the responsibilities of each party involved in the process, Hodge said. The MOU will help everyone involved in the project understand what they are expected to do and what standards their work will be measured against.
Engineering and design is not a quick process, Hodge said, and it will likely take between a year and a half to two years before that portion of the project is done.
The City of Meridian is also set to receive $3.4 million for North Hills Street earmarked by the state Legislature in an end-of-session appropriations bill. That money, Hodge said, will be used for paving.
“We’re going to be paving North Hills Street from Highway 19 all the way to 39,” he said.
Hodge said the state funding should cover paving costs for the entire six-mile stretch of road with a little bit left over. The city is looking to correct some drainage issues along North Hills Street with any excess funds.
While both the federal and state funding has been allocated, Hodge said it was still unclear when exactly the money will be deposited in the city’s accounts. He said he will come back to the City Council with an update once the city gets more information and can provide a better idea of what the state and federal processes will entail.
“As soon as we find out, we’ll let everybody know,” he said.
The city is also applying for a $150,000 Community Oriented Policing Services grant, or COPS grant, which is administered through the U.S. Department of Justice.
Police Chief Deborah Naylor Young said the funds will be geared toward recruitment and retention of police officers. For example, she said, some of the money will go to purchase and decorate a vehicle specifically for recruiters to use when they go to job fairs and other engagements.
The funds can also be used for billboards and to expand access to applications for those interested in becoming police officers, Young said.
Meridian Community Development is also applying for a grant known as the Charging Fuel Infrastructure Program grant through the Mississippi Department of Transportation. Community Development Director Craig Hitt said the grant will go toward installing additional electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city.
