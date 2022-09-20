The City of Meridian has issued a boil water notice for residents who live north of 20th Street .
According to Freshwater Superintendent Jimmy D. Eckman, a leak developed in the system in the area of 29th Avenue and 27th Street due to an ongoing project at North Meridian Water Treatment on King Road. The city has been under a maintenance contract with Utility Services/ Suez for 15 years and the interior of one of the water treatment tanks is scheduled for painting.
“It is a 3-million-gallon steel tank, and we have to rely on a 1-million-gallon steel tank to divert the water,” Eckman said. “As a result, a leak has developed in the system.”
Workers from the city’s Line Maintenance Department have been working diligently on the site most of the day, and water service is expected to be back to normal later this afternoon, Eckman said.
Residents living in the affected area who have experienced water loss or who feel uncomfortable with the quality of water are encouraged to boil it “vigorously for at least 1 minute,” Eckman said.
Those with water quality issues or who have additional questions should call 601-485-1975 or 601-485-1976.
