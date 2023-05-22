The City of Meridian is hoping to answer some residents’ questions as it hosts a town hall meeting Tuesday on its federal consent decree.
The city entered into a consent decree with the Environmental Protection Agency, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Department of Justice in August 2019 after ongoing violations of the Clean Water Act and Mississippi Air and Water Pollution Control Law.
The violations were due to the hundreds of Sanitary Sewer Overflows, SSOs, in the city where sewer water was escaping from the sewer system and creating a potential health hazard for Meridian residents.
Under the consent decree, the city has agreed to address issues with both the physical sewer infrastructure, which has been degraded due to decades of deferred maintenance, and the policy and procedures aspect in developing better maintenance schedules, emergency action plans, sewer monitoring and more.
The city has contracted with three engineering firms to manage the different aspects of the consent decree work. Waggoner Engineering is overseeing the consent decree in its entirety, finding outside funding and making sure the city meets the stringent reporting requirements outlined in the 2019 order. The engineering firm Kimley-Horn is focusing on the physical sewer infrastructure and overseeing ongoing projects to identify, repair and replace damaged or dilapidated sections of sewer pipe.
Finally, Neel-Schaffer is focusing on the city’s wastewater treatment facilities and needed upgrades and repairs to make sure the facilities can meet the city’s needs.
Neel-Schaffer’s job is complicated somewhat by changing EPA regulations, which will impact whether or not the city is able to retrofit its existing wastewater treatment plants or needs to build a new plant. A new facility, if needed, will add millions to the total cost of the project.
The updated regulations have not yet been announced, and the city is trying to limit what it spends on the current treatment plants until it learns more.
In 2020, the city passed a $41 million bond to fund the consent decree work and is expected to issue a second bond of a similar amount later this year. Annual increases to water rates have been planned to pay back the bonds.
In addition to bond funds, the city has also worked to find outside sources of funding to limit the burden on Meridian residents. A dollar-for-dollar matching program through the state doubled the city’s $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and efforts from Mississippi’s congressional delegation have yielded another $15 million in earmarks for the Queen City.
The total cost for the consent decree is estimated at more than $100 million.
At Tuesday’s town hall, which is set for 5-6:30 p.m. in the third floor auditorium at city hall, representatives from the city and Waggoner Engineering will be on hand to explain some of the consent decree programs and projects going on around town. The experts will also be available to answer questions and help residents understand the city’s obligations under the federal consent order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.