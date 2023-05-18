The Meridian City Council and city administration on Tuesday traded sharp words in what has become a semimonthly debate over control over the city’s purse strings.
The issue stems from a February action by the council to move funding from unfilled positions from the first six months of the fiscal year, Oct. 1 to Feb. 9, out of each department’s budget and into the legislative fund, which is controlled solely by council members.
Meridian police and fire departments were exempted from the council’s order.
When budgeting for each fiscal year, the city sets aside enough money to pay 12 months salary and benefits for each position, both filled and unfilled, across all departments. By taking funding from the first six months, when positions sat empty, the council’s goal was to repurpose funds that would not be used while leaving enough funding to pay an employee for the remainder of the year if the position is filled.
The transfer, however, has had unintended consequences as department heads have had to submit repeated requests to the council to get some of that funding back.
Chief Financial Officer and City Clerk Brandye Latimer explained to the council in a May 9 work session that many department heads use the funds from unfilled positions to shore up other areas of their annual budget. Without those funds and the uncertainty around whether or not the council will give them back, she said, department heads will have a hard time budgeting for the remainder of the year.
“It’s hard to plan for September without knowing if the council will give the money back when it’s needed,” she said.
Ed Skipper, who has spent several decades in and around government and currently serves as administrative assistant to the mayor, said department heads have to move money around in their budgets every day. By taking the funding from unfilled positions, he said, the council is limiting the city’s flexibility and making it harder for departments to do their jobs.
Street Superintendent Oliver Whitted on Tuesday requested the council return $150,000 of the $200,000 taken from the Public Works budget. The city is starting to get into the busy season for grass cutting, and the funds are needed to pay for overtime, he said.
Whitted said keeping grass cut throughout the city is a big undertaking that requires a carefully coordinated plan. Without the ability to pay overtime, he said, the plan gets interrupted.
“Do to the way we have it and the manpower that we have, we have to do it a certain way,” he said.
The request for overtime funds is not a new development. Both Public Works and city financial staff have confirmed the requested budget amendment has been submitted multiple times during the council’s agenda setting meetings, but has yet to be included on the council’s agenda.
Agenda setting meetings, which are attended by the president of the city council, a rotating position currently held by Councilman Dwayne Davis, and city administration, are not open to the public.
Public Works Director David Hodge has previously explained to the City Council that he cannot legally allow employees to work for free. If the funds are not there to pay people, he said, they will have to be sent home.
Latimer said on May 9 other department heads will also need to begin weighing sending employees home in the near future if clarification on how the council plans to use the funds it took isn’t provided.
Meridian Police Chief Deborah Naylor Young on Tuesday also requested the council’s approval to transfer funds. The police department, she said, is desperately low on funding in its training budget and needs to transfer more money to that account to continue training officers.
“I’m begging you to give us $125,000 back,” she said.
MPD has four officers planning to head to the police academy at the end of this week, Young said. The department will need the funds to pay for those cadets’ training at the end of the course, she said.
Additionally, MPD officers of all experience levels take advantage of training opportunities throughout the year, Young said. Some trainings can be done locally, but others require travel, lodging, registration and other expenses that the department needs to cover.
“Please give us what I’m requesting as soon as possible,” she said.
Latimer said MPD’s requested budget amendment would not increase the police department’s budget but rather shift funds around. MPD is requesting permission to move the $125,000 from its salaries budget to its budget for operational supplies and expenses.
The department currently has about $1.2 million in its budget for salaries but just $200,000 in its operational funds. The operational supplies and expenses budget, which covers everything from training classes to oil changes, has just $3,261 in it for the remainder of the year, Latimer said.
“That’s one vehicle repair,” she said.
On their side, council members have said moving the funds is intended to promote transparency and reduce frivolous expenses by making department heads formally request the money in a public meeting.
Davis said his concerns are that the department heads are using the salaries from unfilled positions to make unnecessary purchases, hire part-time workers and give raises to their employees without authorization from the City Council.
Meridian department heads do not need approval from the council to give employees raises so long as the cost doesn’t exceed the department’s budget and employees’ salaries stay within the approved pay scale for their positions.
Davis also said he is still waiting for information from the city about additional unfilled positions from Feb. 9 to April 30. Those funds should be available immediately for departments to use, he said, and it’s difficult for the council to make informed decisions without up-to-date knowledge of the city’s finances.
“We need answers to make informed decisions,” he said.
Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith said the city has already provided the council with that information. Davis disagrees.
While the council has encouraged department heads to attend its semimonthly work sessions, Smith said he preferred to have the issues between the city and council addressed in the regular council meetings, which are live-streamed on the city’s Youtube page for the public to see.
Work sessions are public meetings and any council member, city official or member of the public has the option to live-stream the meetings if they so choose.
