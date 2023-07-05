Meridian and Lauderdale County residents enjoyed an evening of live music, good food, fun and fireworks on Tuesday as the City of Meridian held its annual Fourth of July celebration at Bonita Lakes.
The Independence Day event featured music by country music singer-songwriter Scott McQuaig, a native of Meridian, a flyover courtesy of Meridian Airport, food trucks and more. The evening of festivities wrapped up with a fireworks display over the park’s upper lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.