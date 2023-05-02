The Meridian City Council on Tuesday approved a request from city officials to purchase a home within the city to facilitate a sewer repair.
Jason Gault, of the engineering firm Kimley-Horn, said the city wants to purchase the property at 4610 11th Street and demolish the home on it to get access to a collapsed sewer line underneath.
The city has also considered rerouting the sewer line and bypassing the section running under the home, Gault said, but that approach was rejected because of the cost. The bypass is estimated at $75,000-$80,000, he said.
City Attorney Will Simmons said the city is also responsible for filling in the collapsed line and could be on the hook for repair costs to the home if the line is broken.
“We would still have to fill in the collapsed sewer line under the house, and if it broke we’d be responsible for fixing the house,” he said. “And we have no way to estimate what that would be.”
One corner of the carport has already visibly sunken due to the collapsed line, and additional damage may be present as well, Gault said. An exact figure would require hiring an architect, he said, but a ballpark figure easily exceeds $50,000.
Additionally, Gault said, living so close to a collapsed line presents a health hazard to the home’s occupants.
Code Enforcement Officer Terrell Thompson said the city followed the proper procedure and had the property appraised by a third party, which set a value of $30,000 for the property. After talking with the homeowner, they agreed to accept that amount.
Based on the numbers, Thompson said it was his opinion the best way forward for the city will be to purchase the property, demolish the home and fix the collapsed line.
Simmons said current laws prohibit building a home on top of a sewer line, but the 11th Street residence was put up prior to those laws going into effect. Once the home is destroyed, it will likely remain a vacant lot as building on the quarter-acre property will be difficult under the current regulations.
