A student was injured in an accidental shooting at Newton Elementary School on Thursday, according to Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick.
The shooting was not an active shooter incident, and the school was placed on lockdown as a safety measure, Patrick said.
Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington, whose department provided assistance to the city police in the case, said the child was flown to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Patrick said the shooting is under investigation.
