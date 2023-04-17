One of Meridian’s most popular food establishments announced on Monday it will shut down temporarily for indoor renovations, leaving area residents wondering how they are going to survive without their chicken sandwich.
Chick-fil-A announced Monday morning on Facebook that its South Frontage Road location in Meridian Crossroad will close for two weeks beginning Monday, April 24, as the restaurant undergoes a remodeling project to its dining room and kitchen areas.
Hundreds of people had shared the post as of Monday afternoon, many of them jokingly asking, “What are we going to do?”
According to the posting, the restaurant apologized for the closure, but said it will post periodic updates as the renovation progresses.
