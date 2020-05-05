Charles Coleman named interim chief of Meridian Police Deparrtment

police car

The Meridian City Council on Tuesday voted 3-1 to confirm Charles Coleman as the city’s interim police chief.

Coleman is a 29-year veteran of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. He retired as a lieutenant, and is pastor of 31st Avenue Baptist Church in Meridian, according to Mayor Percy Bland.

The mayor cited Coleman's leadership and experience in law enforcement.

Coleman succeeds Lewis Robbins, who had been serving as interim chief since February. Robbins resigned last month.  

Benny Dubose resigned as chief in January.

