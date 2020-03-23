A Lauderdale County Chancery Court judge remained hospitalized Monday, one week after police said he was shot outside the courthouse.
Police said the March 16 shooting of Judge Charles E. Smith, a chancellor for the 12th Chancery District of Mississippi and family court judge, was ‘personal.’
Police have not made any arrests or released information about a suspect.
Smith was taken to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound in his lower back and later transferred to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Meridian Police Lt. Rita Jack said.
Chancery Court Judge Larry Primeaux said Monday that according to Smith’s family, the judge has had several surgeries and more are planned.
Smith no longer requires the use of a ventilator, Primeaux said.
Primeaux, who has been handling some of the cases on Smith’s docket, said he has requested the Supreme Court of Mississippi to appoint a special chancellor in Smith’s absence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.