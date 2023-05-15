A local student will have a little extra to put toward her education after the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors on Monday awarded its annual Mississippi Association of Supervisors Scholarship.
Abygayle Carter, a 2021 graduate of West Lauderdale High School, who is currently studying kinesiology at Mississippi College, was awarded the $500 scholarship to put toward her futures studies. After college, Carter plans to pursue a career in either sports medicine or physical therapy.
Outside of her education, Carter is a member of Pursuit Church in Nellieburg and works as a camp councilor at Camp Kanakuk in Branson, Missouri.
Board President Jonathan Wells said county supervisors and their families are not able to apply for the MAS scholarship, but county employees don’t have that restriction. Carter, who is the daughter of Solid Waste Enforcement Officer Jonas Carter, applied for and received the scholarship from the state organization.
“We’re honored to get to do this, Abygayle,” he said.
Carter said she was honored to have awarded the scholarship and wanted to thank the county and its employees for the daily efforts that go into making the county function.
“I would like to thank the Mississippi Association of Supervisors for this honor, and I would like to thank you all for what you do for the community day in and day out,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.