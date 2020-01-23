A candlelight vigil memorial service for retired Meridian Police Dept. detective Burta Mae Kelley Fitch is planned for 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 at 2415 6th Street.
Visitation is 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home, 1300 George F. Sims Avenue.The viewing service is at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 544 James Chaney Drive, with the "Home Going Celebration" following at 11 a.m. Interment is at Okatibee Cemetery, 5052 Fish Lodge Road.
