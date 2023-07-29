The Lauderdale County Republican Party is inviting the public to hear directly from the candidates on Tuesday ahead of the primary election with stump speeches planned at Dumont Plaza.
Republican candidates for office will share their vision for the next four years and explain why voters should elect them beginning at 6:30 p.m.
“We believe this will serve as an opportunity to better inform our citizens and let them hear from the candidates directly,” said Tyler Norman, chairman of the Lauderdale County Republican Party. “The goal of the inaugural Stump Speech is to create a deeper understanding of the candidates and the primary election process. As a result, citizens will be able to make well-informed decisions when casting their votes the following week.”
This year’s election includes races for county, state and state-district offices including supervisors, tax collector and assessor, circuit and chancery clerk, sheriff, constables, state senators and representatives, governor and more.
Catfish plates from Zac’s Catfish and Chicken will be available for purchase, and all are invited to come listen to the candidates, enjoy good food and gain a better understanding of the future in Lauderdale County.
For more information, visit the Lauderdale County Republican Party’s Facebook page.
