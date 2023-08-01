County Attorney
Tommy Horne — R (Incumbent)
Sheriff
Ward Calhoun — R
Ricky Roberts — R
Gerald Reon Johnson — D
Chancery Clerk
Carolyn Mooney — R (Incumbent)
Circuit Clerk
Donna Jill Johnson — R (Incumbent)
Tax Assessor
James Rainey — R (Incumbent)
Tax Collector
Doris Spidle — R (Incumbent)
Coroner
Stella McMahan — R
Kenneth Graham — R
John Hollingsworth — R
Kevin Smith — R
Justin “Scrappy” Allen — D
Jonathan Wells — R
Belinda D. Bates — D
Rita Jack — D
Supervisor District 1
Chris Bullock — R
Devin Snowden — R
Justin “JJ” Anders — R
Tyrone Johnson — D
Markeo D. Kendricks — D
Supervisor District 2
Wayman Newell — R (Incumbent)
Carlos Wallace — D
Craig Houston — D
Erick Johnson — R
Supervisor District 3
Josh Todd — R (Incumbent)
Clifford Holloway — R
Supervisor District 4
Joseph “Joe” Norwood — D (Incumbent)
Supervisor District 5
Kyle Rutledge — R (Incumbent)
John Temple- D
Justice Court Judge 1
Merritt Barry — R
Charles Graham — R
Nick Lisi — R
Jessie “Coach” Hill Jr. — D
Gary “G Lamar Chic” Johnson — D
Michelle Griffith Joyner — R
David Rosenbaum Jr. — R
Justice Court Judge 2
Ondray Harris Sr. — D (Incumbent)
Loretta “Lolo Allen” Bennett — I
Justice Court Judge 3
Paul E Earley II — R (Incumbent)
Justice Court Judge 4
Buck Roberts — R (Incumbent)
Constable District 1
Tommie Coker — R (Incumbent)
Constable District 2
Ondray Harris Jr. — D (Incumbent)
Constable District 3
Mike Myers — R (Incumbent)
Constable District 4
Lee “Chuck” Roberts — R (Incumbent)
Election Comm District 2
Console Rue (Incumbent)
Brenda Faye Harris
Election Comm District 4
Gloria Dancy (Incumbent)
Candidates qualified for state, state district and legislative seats include:
Governor
Tate Reeves — R (Incumbent)
John Witcher — R
Brandon Presley — D
Gwendolyn Gray — I
David Grady Hardigree — R
Lt. Governor
Delbert Hosemann — R (Incumbent)
Tiffany Longino — R
Chris McDaniel — R
D. Ryan Grover — D
Attorney General
Lynn Fitch — R (Incumbent)
Greta Martin — D
Secretary of State
Michael Watson — R (Incumbent)
Shuwaski Young — D
State Treasurer
David McRae — R (Incumbent)
Addie Green — D
Agriculture Commissioner
Andy Gipson — R (Incumbent)
Robert Bradford — D
Bethany Hill — D
Terry Rodgers II — D
State Auditor
Shad White — R (Incumbent)
Larry Bradford — D
Insurance Commissioner
Mike Chaney — R (Incumbent)
Mitch Young — R
Bruce Burton — D
State Senator District 31
Tyler McCaughn — R (Incumbent)
State Senator District 32
Rod Hickman — D (Incumbent)
State Senator District 33
Jeff Tate — R (Incumbent)
State Representative District 45
Kenny Rush — D
Keith Jackson — D
Michael Cassidy — R
Trent Rickles — I
State Representative District 81
Steve Horne — R (Incumbent)
Ben Shirley — R
State Representative District 82
Charles Young — D (Incumbent)
State Representative District 83
Billy Adam Calvert — R (Incumbent)
Public Service Commissioner (Central District)
Brent Bailey — R (Incumbent)
Dekeither Stamps — D
Transportation Commissioner (Central District)
Willie Simmons — D (Incumbent)
Ricky Pennington Jr. — R
District Attorney (10th District)
Kassie Coleman — R (Incumbent)
Election Commissioners from District 2 and 4 will appear on the general election ballot but will not be featured in the primary election.
• Candidates with “R” next to their name will be featured on the Republican primary ballot.
• Candidates with “D” next to their name will be featured on the Democrat primary ballot.
• Candidates with “I” next to their name are running as independents and will not be featured in the primary election.
