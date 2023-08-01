Vote file art

County Attorney

Tommy Horne — R (Incumbent)

Sheriff

Ward Calhoun — R

Ricky Roberts — R

Gerald Reon Johnson — D

Chancery Clerk

Carolyn Mooney — R (Incumbent)

Circuit Clerk

Donna Jill Johnson — R (Incumbent)

Tax Assessor

James Rainey — R (Incumbent)

Tax Collector

Doris Spidle — R (Incumbent)

Coroner

Stella McMahan — R

Kenneth Graham — R

John Hollingsworth — R

Kevin Smith — R

Justin “Scrappy” Allen — D

Jonathan Wells — R

Belinda D. Bates — D

Rita Jack — D

Supervisor District 1

Chris Bullock — R

Devin Snowden — R

Justin “JJ” Anders — R

Tyrone Johnson — D

Markeo D. Kendricks — D

Supervisor District 2

Wayman Newell — R (Incumbent)

Carlos Wallace — D

Craig Houston — D

Erick Johnson — R

Supervisor District 3

Josh Todd — R (Incumbent)

Clifford Holloway — R

Supervisor District 4

Joseph “Joe” Norwood — D (Incumbent)

Supervisor District 5

Kyle Rutledge — R (Incumbent)

John Temple- D

Justice Court Judge 1

Merritt Barry — R

Charles Graham — R

Nick Lisi — R

Jessie “Coach” Hill Jr. — D

Gary “G Lamar Chic” Johnson — D

Michelle Griffith Joyner — R

David Rosenbaum Jr. — R

Justice Court Judge 2

Ondray Harris Sr. — D (Incumbent)

Loretta “Lolo Allen” Bennett — I

Justice Court Judge 3

Paul E Earley II — R (Incumbent)

Justice Court Judge 4

Buck Roberts — R (Incumbent)

Constable District 1

Tommie Coker — R (Incumbent)

Constable District 2

Ondray Harris Jr. — D (Incumbent)

Constable District 3

Mike Myers — R (Incumbent)

Constable District 4

Lee “Chuck” Roberts — R (Incumbent)

Election Comm District 2

Console Rue (Incumbent)

Brenda Faye Harris

Election Comm District 4

Gloria Dancy (Incumbent)

Candidates qualified for state, state district and legislative seats include:

Governor

Tate Reeves — R (Incumbent)

John Witcher — R

Brandon Presley — D

Gwendolyn Gray — I

David Grady Hardigree — R

Lt. Governor

Delbert Hosemann — R (Incumbent)

Tiffany Longino — R

Chris McDaniel — R

D. Ryan Grover — D

Attorney General

Lynn Fitch — R (Incumbent)

Greta Martin — D

Secretary of State

Michael Watson — R (Incumbent)

Shuwaski Young — D

State Treasurer

David McRae — R (Incumbent)

Addie Green — D

Agriculture Commissioner

Andy Gipson — R (Incumbent)

Robert Bradford — D

Bethany Hill — D

Terry Rodgers II — D

State Auditor

Shad White — R (Incumbent)

Larry Bradford — D

Insurance Commissioner

Mike Chaney — R (Incumbent)

Mitch Young — R

Bruce Burton — D

State Senator District 31

Tyler McCaughn — R (Incumbent)

State Senator District 32

Rod Hickman — D (Incumbent)

State Senator District 33

Jeff Tate — R (Incumbent)

State Representative District 45

Kenny Rush — D

Keith Jackson — D

Michael Cassidy — R

Trent Rickles — I

State Representative District 81

Steve Horne — R (Incumbent)

Ben Shirley — R

State Representative District 82

Charles Young — D (Incumbent)

State Representative District 83

Billy Adam Calvert — R (Incumbent)

Public Service Commissioner (Central District)

Brent Bailey — R (Incumbent)

Dekeither Stamps — D

Transportation Commissioner (Central District)

Willie Simmons — D (Incumbent)

Ricky Pennington Jr. — R

District Attorney (10th District)

Kassie Coleman — R (Incumbent)

Election Commissioners from District 2 and 4 will appear on the general election ballot but will not be featured in the primary election.

• Candidates with “R” next to their name will be featured on the Republican primary ballot.

• Candidates with “D” next to their name will be featured on the Democrat primary ballot.

• Candidates with “I” next to their name are running as independents and will not be featured in the primary election.

