When Ronna Nichols placed her painted handprint on a canvas at Anderson Regional Cancer Center on Tuesday, she was telling the world she is a breast cancer survivor.
“It means so much that so many of these people want to come back and say, ‘oh yeah, I am still here,’” said Nichols, who is one of dozens of cancer survivors who have added their handprint and signature to the canvas tribute painting, called Handprints of Hope.
For the past 10 years, Anderson Regional Cancer Center has honored cancer survivors with its Handprints of Hope canvas paintings.
“Every year, the first week of June, we like to recognize our cancer survivors,” said Ginny Ruffin, the center’s oncology social worker and patient navigator. “This is our 10th year to have what we call Handprints of Hope.”
Cancer survivors are invited to come by the Cancer Center, located at 1704 23rd Avenue, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday to add their handprints to a canvas that will be displayed in the center in their honor and to encourage other cancer patients on their journey.
“We invite every survivor in the area, they don’t have to be treated here, they can come and put their handprint on our canvas,” Ruffin said.
Last year’s canvas, which is currently on display in the foyer, had 140 handprints on it, representing 1,027 years of survivorship, according to the painting’s nameplate.
The new canvas, when completed, will hang in the foyer, while last year’s canvas will be moved to a wall in a patient area that is lined with past Handprints of Hope.
“It will hang in the foyer so people going upstairs and downstairs can see it,” Ruffin said.
Anderson Regional Cancer Center has sponsored a Handprints of Hope canvas every year for the past 10 years with the exception of 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. That year’s Handprints of Hope was held virtually, so the tradition would continue.
Ruffin said cancer survivors love to place their handprints on the board.
“A lot of our patients make a point to come every year because each year they want to be able to show another year of survivorship. So, they get very excited about it and want to participate,” she said.
Ruffin said they also like the fact their handprint encourages patients who are currently going through treatment.
Nichols was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in August 2018 following a routine mammogram. She underwent a lumpectomy followed by nearly six months of chemotherapy, then radiation five days a week for six weeks.
She put her first handprint on one of the canvases in 2019 when she was still in treatment.
“I didn’t want to start because I thought, ‘I don’t deserve too,’ because I thought the only way you could do that is if you are cancer free, but that’s not it,” she said.
Nichols, who is from the Rose Hill community in Jasper County, has encouraged a close friend who is currently undergoing treatment to add her handprint to the canvas as well.
“I have a dear, dear friend who is in chemotherapy right now, and I told her, ‘you’re going to put your handprint on this because you finished your chemo so you are a survivor.’ Every day that you can get out of that bed when you are taking chemotherapy and can make it to the couch, then you are a survivor.”
According to Ruffin, survivorship for cancer patients begins from the moment of diagnosis.
“Some people think they have to finish treatment to be considered a survivor, but from the day you are diagnosed, you are considered a survivor,” she said. “We encourage our patients who are currently under treatment to come and add their handprint because they are a survivor.”
Community residents have until 4 p.m. Thursday to stop by Anderson Regional Cancer Center and add their handprint to the canvas painting.
