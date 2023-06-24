Melissa Calcote has joined Citizens National Bank as bank manager of its Downtown Meridian Banking Center.
With 32 years of banking experience, Calcote was previously employed for the past 18 years with Trustmark Bank in Meridian, where she served as a vice president and bank manager. Calcote also has prior experience as a member services supervisor at Meridian Mutual Credit Union and as an assistant branch manager for AmSouth Bank.
“We are very blessed to have Melissa Calcote on our team. Her knowledge, experience and commitment to provide excellent customer service will continue to elevate the customer experience at our bank,” said CNB’s Meridian Regional President Neil Henry. “We invite everyone to come visit with Melissa and take advantage of the great services we have to offer.”
Originally from Madison, Calcote is a graduate of Madison-Ridgeland Academy and Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. She is married to Rob Calcote, a retired administrator for the Lauderdale County School District who is now the principal at St. Patrick Catholic School. They have one daughter, Claire, who is a critical care pharmacist at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
She and her family attend St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, where she has served as treasurer since 2009. At the Annual Council of the Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi, which was held in January of this year, Calcote was re-elected as Diocesan treasurer. She is a member of the Meridian Area Delta Gamma Alumnae, a past board member of the Meridian Museum of Art and a volunteer with Meals on Wheels.
