Winstead joins MARPAC Hall of Fame

During the annual Mississippi REALTORS® Convention held recently in Hattiesburg, Mississippi Association of REALTORS® Political Action Committee (MARPAC) inducted five new members into its prestigious MARPAC Hall of Fame.
Over 400 attended the convention at the Lake Terrace Convention Center for continuing education, award ceremonies, membership meetings, and an EXPO of more than 30 vendors. Mississippi REALTORS® who belong to the MARPAC Hall of Fame have given at least $10,000 to the political action committee cumulatively over their lifetime.
These five Mississippi REALTORS® join 65 previously installed members who have been inducted for their significant investment in the real estate profession: Terry Winstead of Meridian, Dee Denton of Canton, Megan Hall of Pelahatchie, Corie Haynes of Hernando and Keith Henley of Tupelo.
