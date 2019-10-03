Winn-Dixie program supports American Cancer Society

Winn-Dixie is partnering with the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer through Oct. 31.
Store customers can support individuals fighting breast cancer by rounding up their grocery total to the nearest dollar at all Winn-Dixie stores throughout Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi, according to a company news release.
Customers may make donations at store registers to support the fight against breast cancer and to raise awareness about the disease. All contributions collected during the program will go directly toward funding and conducting research, sharing expert information, supporting patients and spreading awareness about breast cancer prevention, according to the news release.
"Cancer is a battle the entire community takes on, and I know that firsthand as the daughter of a breast cancer survivor," Lynn Rushing, regional vice resident of Winn-Dixie, said in a statement. "My personal experience has made me a greater advocate for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, and I am extremely proud to work for a company that shares the same passion for this fight.”
For the past 11 years, Winn-Dixie has teamed up with Making Strides to raise awareness and funds by hosting community donation programs and in-store events as well as supporting programs such as Real Men Wear Pink and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks, according to the news release. As of 2018, Winn-Dixie and its customers have donated more than $300,000 to the American Cancer Society, according to the news release.
Winn-Dixie operates a story in Meridian on Highway 39N and North Hills Street.
For more information, visit www.winndixie.com and www.segrocers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.