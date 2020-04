Submitted photo

Richie and Angela Little of Wilson Saw & Outdoor Power of Meridian recently won a trip to Santa Fe, New Mexico for being one of the top Exmark dealers in a six state region. R.W. Distributors, Inc., the Exmark Distributor, awarded the trip for outstanding sales of Exmark mowers. Robert Whitehead, CEO of R.W. Distributors, Inc., presented Angela Little with a plaque during the awards banquet.