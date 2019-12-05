Wilson earns Certified Trust and Financial Advisor Designation

Mary Lauren Wilson, Trust Administrator at Citizens National Bank Wealth Management Division, has earned the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA) designation through the American Bankers Association.
This designation is earned through proving knowledge and expertise in the areas of Tax Law, Financial Planning, Investment Management, Ethics and Trust and Fiduciary Activities. In preparation for earning the CTFA, Wilson completed and passed the ABA Trust Certification Courses: Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced.
Wilson joined the Wealth Management Team in November 2016. As Trust Administrator, she is responsible for the care of trust assets for its beneficiaries and has over six years of trust and investments experience. She is also responsible for meeting with prospective clients to discuss estate planning options.
She received a Bachelor’s of Business Administration in Marketing from Mississippi State University and a Masters of Business Administration from Millsaps College in Jackson.
Wilson is also a member of Young Professionals of Meridian, the Queen City Ducks Unlimited Planning Committee, and Leadership Lauderdale Class of 2020.
Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is celebrating 131 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in Meridian, Quitman, Philadelphia, Ridgeland, Madison, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Waynesboro, Columbus, Macon, Kosciusko, Carthage, Olive Branch and Southaven.
The Bank has assets in excess of $1.4 billion and manages over $1.2 billion in its Wealth Management Division, which is committed to assisting clients with the accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth. Learn more about Citizens National Bank by visiting www.yourcnb.com.
