Why should I support the EMBDC?

At Southern Cast Products, where I work, most of our customers are not in Mississippi. Our business results won’t necessarily improve if our region is more prosperous.
In fact, we take pride in shipping our products all over the country because we are importing dollars to this area. So, why should I care about attracting businesses that likely won’t buy what we sell?
Well, this is our home. We all want a good quality of life, good educational opportunities for young people, and opportunities for professional growth and development. The inescapable fact is that we need to import more dollars into this region for it to thrive.
The people at the dollar-importing companies want the same things we want. But their methods vary for finding out if the Meridian area is a fit for them. Some companies send teams of decision-makers to Meridian to meet with different groups, such as elected officials, utility providers, K-12 educational leadership, and community college leadership, to name a few.
In other cases, a business owner may do his or her own prospecting, preferring to work closely with a single point of contact who can connect that business owner with people who can answer questions about this community.
New dollar-importing growth opportunities may come from our own existing industries, too. We are naïve to assume a business located in Meridian will necessarily choose to expand in Meridian.
The people running those businesses may not always be aware of the resources—office space, available sites, state incentives—available to them if they choose to grow in here.
In all these cases, an advocate for our community has to be out in front of these decision makers. We need marketing at a personal level.
While we don’t know what form opportunities will take, they usually share one thing in common: they won’t wait for us to get our act together. The time to prepare is now.
One way we can be prepared is to have our infrastructure in place. The Key Brothers Industrial Park presents an excellent example of forward-thinking preparation. The EMBDC and the business community worked to highlight the importance of that park to our growth potential, and state and local elected officials responded, producing one of the top shovel-ready sites in the Southeast.
But being prepared also means having key relationships in place. When those prospective companies inquire about workforce training, utility costs, the real estate market, etc., it is important that the people with questions quickly reach the people with answers. The EMBDC is uniquely positioned to be the point of contact for us, since its members span the waterfront of economic activity in this area.
And besides, the EMBDC is already under a long-standing contract with Lauderdale County and the City of Meridian to be the marketing arm for their industrial sites.
I support the EMBDC because the work it does to market our community is necessary for our region’s success, and that work must continue. Economic development is a numbers game.
Just because you don’t hear about projects doesn’t mean there is no activity. In fact, the EMBDC is almost always working one or more prospective projects. But even the hottest communities don’t land every prospect. Losing a prospect is not a sign of failure; it is just part of the game. Even Ted Williams struck out occasionally. For our region to get some wins, we need to get a lot of looks. And that takes a lot of work.
Meridian is competing with similar-sized cities within Mississippi and in the broader South. Many cities just like Meridian have much larger economic development organizations with staff dedicated to the research and marketing necessary to tip the numbers game in their favor. We need to support the EMBDC to make sure we are stacking the odds in our favor for a win.
Who doesn’t want to live in a place that feels like it is winning?
Daniel Wile is president of Southern Cast Products.
