Why do we need economic development?
Economic development is about jobs. The catalyst for economic development is “industrial development.” Industrial development creates products that generate wealth. To a layman like me, wealth is money, security and self-worth.
In general, 100 jobs created in an industrial plant create 100 additional jobs elsewhere in the community. These jobs include traditional support functions for the industry such as suppliers, trucking operations and other such direct services to the industry.
The income people earn from employment in industry generates additional jobs. These include wholesale and retail trade, restaurant workers, home builders, teachers, etc. These direct and indirect jobs even create work that our engineering firm needs to sustain our business.
Economic development is the direct spinoff from industrial development.
This is standard, text book rhetoric justifying economic development in our community, state and nation. However, a brief discussion with one of my neighbors years ago changed my personal concept of economic development.
Our next-door neighbor was approaching retirement. He had three sons – two with advanced engineering degrees and one with a business degree. At the time, his sons lived in Massachusetts, Florida and Texas. All wanted to return to Mississippi and to our area in particular. However, they could not find an equivalent job locally.
Our neighbor had worked many years with a national corporation. He and his wife had been frugal and he had a good retirement plan. To encourage one of his sons to “move back home,” he offered them a $10,000 per year supplement to their salary. At that time, $10,000 a year was a lot of money.
Sadly, they were not able to find a job in Mississippi that paid an equivalent income even with the supplement being offered.
At the time, I had a young son and daughter. They were, and are, special. I could not imagine them moving hundreds and possibly thousands of miles away from my wife and me.
Suddenly, economic development was not about finding a job for me. I had a job. Economic development was generating jobs that my children, and ultimately my grandchildren, would have available in our community.
According to U.S. Census information, Meridian has shown an 11.7% loss in population from the 2010 Census until the 2019 estimate. That relates to 2 out of 17 people moving away from Meridian. During the same time frame, unincorporated areas of Lauderdale County lost about 140 people.
Some of these people were youth who got a job outside the area after completing their education. Others were families who found better opportunity elsewhere. Sadly, many were long-time residents of Meridian who left their roots to be closer to children in their retirement years. We all know some of these people. I think most would like to return home.
Obviously, this decline in population cannot continue. The MSU Riley Center, the Max, the Children’s Museum, NAS, MCC and the MSU branch are just a few of the outstanding attributes of our community. We have a strong system of churches and families but how are we going to increase job opportunities locally?
I believe the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation (EMBDC) can help us create jobs not just in Meridian and Lauderdale County but in surrounding communities. EMBDC supports development in surrounding counties.
Just as regional residents come to Lauderdale County to work, Lauderdale County residents travel to adjoining counties to work. Thus, we have to think regionally – not locally. The regional concept has worked nationwide and needs to be promoted more often here.
Next, we need to support EMBDC financially and with a positive view of our community. It cost money to advertise our community. And the best advertisement is a positive word from people within the community.
Finally, shop locally. Local business needs our support. Local support means more money in our community, more jobs and more services.
I am pleased to be a supporter of EMBDC. I can attest to the fact that the business community supports growth in our area. Existing business realizes our region must sustain a work force for them to succeed.
As they attempt to attract employees from outside the area, they need an outstanding social environment. Our community needs everyone’s support to make us more successful.
