Who is the EMBDC and why should you care?

To be completely honest, until a few years ago I did not really know who or what the EMBDC exactly was, much less why I should even care.
I was familiar with the idea of the Chamber of Commerce but until I got a phone call from Bill Hannah, the newly hired President of the EMBDC in 2015, I thought the EMBDC was just a different name for the Chamber.
Being involved in the timber industry as a forester and a 3rd Generation landowner, I have always had a vested interest in seeing new markets for timber products develop in our area.
As a lifelong resident of Lauderdale County, I also have a vested interest in seeing our community grow and prosper to retain the talent of the youth who grow up here as well as attract others to want to be a part of this community. As a parent, I have an even stronger desire to see Lauderdale County be a place my sons will want to one day start their own families and prosper in whatever career path they choose.
I began to learn a little about the process of economic development projects in the early 2000s working with members of the Mid-Mississippi Development District who were trying to find sites for various projects, and they were interested in a few properties we owned.
That is where I learned about the high level of secrecy that comes along with these projects. There is almost always a code name for the project and several layers of consultants or site location specialists so as an outsider, you never really know exactly who the interested party may be or even what industry they represent.
The idea of this was always frustrating not knowing who might be looking at your property or interested in the local area, but understandable to protect the possible investor as they were looking at multiple locations often in several states. The same goes for all of us as members of this community, we want to open the paper or tune into the local news broadcast and see stories with all the details of who is looking around our area or even what local companies might be expanding.
This is where the EMBDC comes in to play, making those connections with new and existing industries and marketing our area and sites behind the scenes. When Mr. Hannah called to introduce himself, it was very evident that he was diving in headfirst to learn everything about our community, the interests and industries that were here, and what was not here that could be a good fit.
While the EMBDC’s job as the Chamber of Commerce is very important to support our local businesses, economic development is an equally important aspect of the organization’s mission. As community members we should all work together to support each other and the EMBDC. With all of us working towards a common goal of improving our community we are helping fulfil the EMBDC goal to “Support Growth, Connect People, and Build Leaders”.
Lauderdale County is extremely blessed to have our staff at the EMBDC working for these common goals. They do so much with so little when compared to surrounding communities so just think about the possibilities if we are all working together. The people are what make our community and we have some amazing residents with a strong will and drive to better the quality of life for everyone.
You do not have to look far to see the success and support across our community, most recently, the opening of the Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian, the Sipp and Savor event at the MAX, the Threefoot Arts Festival, another great showing at the “State Games of Mississippi” and so much more.
If you are not already a member of the EMBDC, or even if you are, I encourage you to visit their website and check out the Member Spotlight section. I think you will be fascinated to read about many of the businesses that are right here in Lauderdale County and why they choose to support the EMBDC.
There are some amazing stories behind so many of our local businesses that have been an integral part of the community for generations. For those of you who are not EMBDC members, I think these stories and the common goals will encourage you to join and support the organization.
For those of you that are members, thank you for believing in our community and do not be afraid to ask what else can you do to support the EMBDC and better our community for all of its residents for generations to come.
