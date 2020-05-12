West Lauderdale teacher earns graduate scholarship

Amy Davis, a mathematics teacher at West Lauderdale Middle School, recently received a $1,000 graduate scholarship from the Mississippi Professional Educators.
A resident of Meridian, Davis earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and her Master’s degree from William Carey University.
A member of MPE since 2017, she is currently pursuing a Specialist degree in Educational Leadership at William Carey University.
Founded in 1979, the Mississippi Professional Educators is Mississippi’s largest and premier organization for professional educators, serving approximately 13,500 teachers, administrators and support personnel. MPE serves members in pre-K through graduate education in both public and private institutions with the purpose of promoting better education for the children of Mississippi.
MPE awards up to twenty scholarships every year in the amount of $1,000 each to MPE members who wish to pursue graduate level studies at a college or university in Mississippi.
For additional information regarding MPE’s graduate scholarship opportunities and other benefits, please visit www.mpe.org.
