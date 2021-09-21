Watkins graduates from GFWC LEADS program

On August 27, the day before the official opening of the 2021 GFWC Annual Convention, Rebecca (Becky) Whitley Watkins of Quitman attended the Leadership Education and Development (LEADS) Seminar and is now a graduate of the LEADS program.
Watkins was selected by her State Federation as a clubwoman at the grassroots level who has the potential to assume leadership positions in GFWC beyond her club.
The LEADS seminar in Atlanta, Georgia covered a variety of topics that focused on leadership capabilities and the commitment necessary to serve a higher GFWC office with distinction.
These topics were Body Language and Listening Skills, Building Influence, Effective Delegating & Mentoring 101, Facilitating Effective Meetings, GFWC 101: Structure & Governance, GFWC 201: Club Manual & Resolutions, Leadership & Followership, Leadership Toolkit & GFWC Member Portal, Protocol & Parliamentary Procedures, Public Speaking & Presentation Skills, Teamwork, Collaboration and Conflict Resolution, and Time Management & Goal Setting.
Throughout the day, LEADS candidates were encouraged to discover the ways in which they are GFWC heroes, culminating in designing their own superhero shields.
Over the course of her time as a clubwoman, Watkins served in numerous positions covering legislative issues, advocacy for children and youth, education and support services and presently serves as President of Quitman Woman’s Club.
In addition to her local service, Watkins has served as on District Committees, Chair of the Central District Convention, and presently services on the Central District and the GFWC-Mississippi Board of Directors.
