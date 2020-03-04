WATERS, a local International Truck and IC Bus commercial dealership, has received the prestigious International Truck Presidential Award for the third consecutive year. The Presidential Award, introduced in 2017, honors the top eight percent of International Truck dealerships that achieve the highest level of performance in terms of operating and financial standards, market representation, and most importantly, customer satisfaction. Now, WATERS stands as 1 of only 3 dealer groups in the United States and Canada that can claim this accomplishment.
“This award is the highest honor an International dealer principal can achieve from the company,” said Mark Belisle, senior vice president of Distribution at Navistar, in a news release. “WATERS is one of only 14 International dealerships in the United States and Canada who earned this prestigious recognition in 2019.”
Belisle continued, “The Presidential Award also recognizes the effort and dedication of all the dealership’s employees. A highly skilled, professional staff is a critical success factor for any commercial truck dealership. Mike, M.L. and David Waters, and their sons Michael, Josh, and Vaughan, (respectively) are clearly committed to growing their business and being recognized by customers as the dealership of choice in their market. I congratulate everyone at WATERS for their commitment to outstanding customer service, operational excellence and representation of the International Truck brand.”
“This award is a great honor for everyone at WATERS because it recognizes all the hard work and professionalism we bring to customers in Mississippi,” said Mike Waters, President. “Everyone at WATERS is dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience. Our customers rely on us to keep their businesses moving and growing. For more than 82 years, our customers have been returning to WATERS because they know we deliver quality International products and services that help drive profits to their bottom line.”
WATERS is a full-service International® Truck, IC Bus, Maintainer, and Jerr-Dan dealership serving customers in Mississippi. WATERS is also an Idealease affiliate. Additional information is available at www.WatersTruck.com.
