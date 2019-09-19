Walmart is inviting customers to Walmart Wellness Day, where they can get free health services and resources, including information on better heart health. The event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 t Walmart stores with pharmacies in Mississippi.
To find the store nearest you, visitwww.walmart.com/walmartwellness.
In addition to heart health information, customers who attend the event can also expect:
•Free Health Screenings: Total Cholesterol, Glucose, Blood Pressure, BMI and Vision (locations with a vision center)
•Low-cost Flu Shots and Immunizations
•Opportunity to speak with a local pharmacist
•Giveaways
•Wellness demos
Since its first Walmart Wellness event in 2014, Walmart has provided more than 4 million free screenings to people across the country. These screenings have helped customers discover underlying issues like high blood pressure and diabetes that they now can manage – and in some cases, these screenings have saved customers’ lives.
For more information, please visit www.walmart.com/walmartwellness or visit your local Walmart pharmacy.
